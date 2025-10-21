Hermès appoints Grace Wales Bonner as creative director of men's ready-to-wear

Another shift in the luxury industry. British designer Grace Wales Bonner is joining Hermès, taking over the creative direction of the men's ready-to-wear division, according to a statement from the luxury fashion house.

Hermès praises the designer for her “contemporary and innovative approach to menswear” which she has employed and developed over the past ten years. Additionally, Wales Bonner is “passionate about craftsmanship and culture”, which also resonates with Hermès. Her first collection for the French fashion house will be presented in January 2027.

Grace Wales Bonner makes move to Hermès

Wales Bonner has made a name for herself as a menswear designer in recent years. She graduated from the British academy Central Saint Martins in 2014 and already has several awards to her name. She won the CFDA Award for International Men’s Designer of the Year in 2021 and secured the British Menswear Designer of the Year award in 2024.

“I am deeply honoured to be appointed as the creative director of Hermès Men's Ready-to-Wear. It is a dream come true to begin this new chapter, following in the footsteps of a line of inspired artisans and designers. I want to thank Pierre-Alexis Dumas and Axel Dumas (management of Hermès, ed.) for the opportunity to bring my vision to this magical house,” said Wales Bonner in the statement.

2025 was a year where many top positions at luxury fashion houses were filled. These positions, however, were predominantly taken by male designers. With the arrival of Wales Bonner at Hermès, the balance is shifting slightly, but men still hold the majority of these roles.