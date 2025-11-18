Heron Preston prepares for relaunch of namesake label

New York-based designer Heron Preston has reclaimed full ownership of his namesake brand and is preparing for what he calls a “brand renovation project”, building the foundations for a relaunch.

Preston revealed his plans on Instagram, where he said he “fought hard” to reclaim the Heron Preston brand. “Through this journey, I learned that the only way to be happy in business is to be in control of your vision, fully,” he said. “Ownership is everything. No men in suits controlling my creativity. Now, it’s all me.”

Looking ahead to his brand’s future, Preston recognised that his “house needs a refresh”, and thus he is “rebuilding with my vision of improvement”. The first phase of this rebranding Preston dubbed “Foundation, The Blue Line Edit”. “We will be launching soon. More details to come. There are so many exciting updates to share with you,” he finalised.

This new chapter comes after a turbulent few years for Preston, who founded his label in 2016 as part of the New Guards Group (NGG) portfolio. The group ended up in the hands of British e-commerce giant Farfetch in 2019 and was later transferred to South Korea’s Coupang as part of a wider acquisition deal in 2023. What followed was a period of uncertainty for the firm, which entered into a series of restructurings.

By late 2024, NGG ultimately filed for bankruptcy in Italy, yet while remaining active on the market, a slew of fashion brands and their founders exited the portfolio – among them: Palm Angels, Alanui and Ambush. Preston also joined the departures after repurchasing the legal and commercial rights to his eponymous label, stating at the time, in an interview with the Business of Fashion, that he had “fought for my name, my work and my vision”.