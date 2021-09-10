Hibbett appoints executive vice president of merchandising

Athletic apparel retailer Hibbett has promoted Jared Briskin to the role of executive vice president of merchandising.

In his new role, Briskin will be responsible for merchandising, planning, allocation, and supply chain.

Briskin joined Hibbett in April 1998 as a buyer and has since moved his way up the ranks - he was promoted to senior vice president and chief merchant in 2014.

President and CEO Mike Longo described Briskin as a “cornerstone of Hibbett’s success and growth” during his time at the company.

“Jared is an important asset to the organization and will gain increased responsibility for supply chain to develop and execute strategies that build the position of Hibbett|City Gear as a leading fashion speciality retailer,” Longo said in a release.

Briskin commented: “I am excited and honored to transition into this new leadership role. Since joining Hibbett, I have been fortunate to work with outstanding teams and leadership during the last 23 years. I look forward to working with our dynamic team to capitalize on our strong growth opportunities.”