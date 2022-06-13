Hibbett appoints former L Brands CFO to board

US athletic apparel retailer Hibbett has appointed former L Brands finance chief Pamela Edwards to its board of directors.

She replaces Jamere Jackson, who is stepping down from the board for personal reasons.

Hibbett was most recently the executive vice president and chief financial officer of US fashion retailer Citi Trends from January 2021 until April 2022. Prior to that, she was CFO of US fashion company L Brands.

“I look forward to joining the Hibbett organization, a growing retailer that continues to leverage their strong position in the athletic-inspired fashion footwear and apparel market,” Edwards said in a statement.

Outgoing board member Jamere Jackson said: “It was an honor to be a member of the Hibbett board and audit committee for the last two years.

“Although my current commitments prevent me from continuing to serve on the board, I will always value the relationships I have built with the management team and my fellow Board members. I wish the entire Hibbett team nothing but the best in the future.”