Highsnobiety appoints head for France and UK

Berlin-based streetwear pioneer Highsnobiety has appointed Luke Robins as general manager for the UK and France.

Highsnobiety announced on Wednesday that, in this position, Robins will be responsible for strengthening the Highsnobiety brand, managing brand partnerships, and expanding the HS+ cultural agency. He will take up his new role on June 15 and will work from London.

Most recently, Robins worked for the British branch of the US publishing house Condé Nast, which includes fashion magazines such as Vogue and GQ. There, he was responsible for business and corporate strategy, as well as operational business and events.

Before that, he worked as global publishing and executive commercial director at the British media company Dazed Media, overseeing commercial partnerships for all digital and print titles from Dazed Media and Dazed Studio. Other positions included The Economist and Hearst UK.

“As the UK and France are two of our most important markets, we will continue to expand and invest in our presence there,” said Highsnobiety chief executive officer, David Fischer. “With Luke on board, we are now in an even stronger position, as he understands the dynamics of culture, content and commerce.”