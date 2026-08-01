Highsnobiety: Long-serving head of buying Herbert Hofmann departs

Herbert Hofmann, vice president creative at Highsnobiety, is leaving the Berlin-based media and commerce platform after around eight years.

The creative announced his departure on Friday in a post on the social network Instagram. According to his LinkedIn profile, he joined the company in October 2018 as creative director and head of buying. Previously, he held this dual role at the Berlin-based fashion retailer Voo Store.

In early 2023, he took on the role of vice president for creative and buying. After Highsnobiety announced the closure of its retail division last October, Hofmann focused on the creative side.

He did not provide any further details about his next steps.