Highsnobiety names Noah Johnson as chief editor and Caitlin LeRoux as GM North America

Highsnobiety has announced the appointments of Noah Johnson as editor in chief, Caitlin LeRoux as SVP and general manager of Highsnobiety North America, and Tom Lee as VP and head of creative.

The company said in a statement that Johnson is a New York-based writer and editor whose keen editorial eye and deep understanding of modern menswear has played a critical role in shaping the modern media conversation. Most recently serving as the global style director of GQ, he previously held editor positions at Details, Style.com, and Complex with writing published by The New York Times, New York Magazine and The Wall Street Journal, among others.

“Noah has an innate skill of honing in on the stories that one didn’t quite know needed to be told, and to tell them with depth and authenticity. We couldn’t be more excited for him to bring his singular point of view and leadership to the Highsnobiety team and community,” said David Fischer, founder & chief executive officer, Highsnobiety.

Highsnobiety expands leadership team

In the past two decades Highsnobiety’s influence has expanded from its Berlin headquarters to global hubs in New York, Los Angeles, London, Amsterdam, Paris, Milan and Tokyo, and a multichannel presence spanning a print and digital editorial platform, e-commerce and physical retail arm, community experiential programming, and full-service brand consultancy.

The company added that LeRoux steps into a new role leading North American business from the New York office following ten years with the brand’s London and Berlin offices. In her last role, LeRoux led the company’s expansion into the UK tripling the size of the London team during her tenure.

“Caitlin joined us ten years ago as brand partnerships executive and has climbed every step of the ladder since. Along the way, she played a pivotal role in shaping our company’s transformation — from a 20-person digital publisher to a multifaceted 300-person organization encompassing publishing, cultural agency work, as well as e-commerce. Her client work was often culturally groundbreaking and unlocked new growth opportunities for her clients' businesses,” added Juergen Hopfgartner, president & COO - Highsnobiety.

Highsnobiety appoints Tom Lee as head of creative

Lee, the company further said, rejoins the Highsnobiety team after previously serving as the creative director from 2018 to 2021. With a background deeply immersed in the creative industries serving in key positions with Matte Projects, B-Reel and VICE/Virtue amongst others, Lee has been instrumental in shaping how brands engage with younger, culturally tuned-in audiences.

Johnson, LeRoux and Lee will be based out of Highsnobiety’s New York offices, overseeing their teams from January 6, 2025.