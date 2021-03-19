Holli Rogers steps down as CEO of Browns

Holli Rogers is stepping down as CEO of Browns. On April 1, Paul Brennan, the company’s chief operating officer, will step into the newly created role of managing director where he will oversee day-to-day operations at the multi-brand company. Rogers will transition to a chair position where she will still have a say in strategic and creative direction.

Rogers will be focusing on her other role as chief brand officer at Browns’ parent company Farfetch, a position she took up in 2019. Her new focus at Farfetch comes as the company is continuing to do impressively well.

The company’s guidance for 2021 is very solid, and the company is likely to finish the year with profitable EBITDA margins. Farfetch’s revenue growth rates continue to be stun investors as well. Despite a global pandemic dealing a major blow to most retail and fashion companies, Farfetch still came out with 41 percent year/year top-line growth.