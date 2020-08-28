Holy Fashion Group founder Jochen Holy dies aged 78

Jochen Holy, the founder of Holy Fashion Group, the Swiss company behind brands Strellson, Windsor, and Joop!, has died at the age of 78.

Along with his brother Uwe, Holy is known for building Hugo Boss into the international label it is today after taking over management of the company in 1969. In 1984, the brothers founded the menswear brand Strellson which later became the headquarters of Holy Fashion Group. Holy remained on the group’s board until his death.

“Through his personal work, his unique entrepreneurial achievements and his involvement with the board of directors, Jochen Holy has significantly shaped the success of the company with the Joop !, Strellson and Winsor brands,” Holy Fashion Group said in a statement.