House of Fraser appoints Chief Product and Trading Officer

House of Fraser has announced the appointment of David Walker-Smith, who will be joining the company’s executive team as Chief Product and Trading Officer. The company said, reporting to the company’s Chief Excutive Alex Williamson, Walker-Smith will be joining House of Fraser on March 12, 2018. He replaces Maria Hollins who will be leaving the business to pursue new opportunities.

Commenting on Walker-Smith’s appointment, Williamson said in a statement: “I am delighted to announce the appointment of David Walker-Smith as Chief Product and Trading Officer. David has had a stellar retail, buying and merchandising career to date. Our ability to attract an individual of David‘s calibre is a real testament to our ambitions for growth in the UK.”

Walker-Smith, the company added, has worked in retail, buying and merchandising for more than 20 years, bringing a wealth of experience to the Group. He has held key senior leadership roles at Fenwick’s, as managing director, and Selfridges, where he was executive buying and merchandising director (beauty, menswear and home). More recently, he was advising some of the biggest luxury retailers in the world as a brand consultant.

“I am excited to be joining this iconic retailer at a time of evolution for the industry. This role is an opportunity to enhance the overall experience of House of Fraser by collaborating and innovating with product and brands to build unique customer propositions. Alex has huge ambitions for House of Fraser and I’m looking forward to delivering the transformation with him and the team,” added Walker-Smith.

