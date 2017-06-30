House of Fraser appoints new Chief People Officer

House of Fraser has announced the appointment of Michelle Maynard as Chief People Officer, effective July 4, 2017.

Commenting on Maynard’s appointment, Frank Slevin, Executive Chairman of House of Fraser, said in a the company announcement, “I am extremely pleased that someone with Michelle’s knowledge and experience is part of our executive team as we implement our five-year vision which will ensure the future success of our business.”

Michelle Maynard named Chief People Officer of House of Fraser

Leading the human resources team across the business, Maynard will report directly to CEO Alex Williamson and will have responsibility for the HR function including internal communications. The company said that Maynard will take over the various HR functions for House of Fraser’s stores and offices which have been reporting on an interim basis into Peter Gross, Chief Operating Officer, and Peter Hearsey, Executive Director, Legal & Property, respectively.

“It is a very exciting time to be joining such a vibrant business with ambitious plans. I look forward to leading the HR team to help House of Fraser continue to deliver its five-year vision,” said Maynard.

The company added that Maynard is an accomplished HR director, who brings over 25 years’ experience of transformational change in major, fast paced, customer focussed organisations across various sectors, including British Airways, Coca-Cola, the AA and Thomas Cook Group. Maynard was director of talent and organisational development at Aviva and most recently chief people officer for Aviva France.

