House of Fraser promotes two senior executives

As a part of the company's transformation plan, House of Fraser has confirmed that its Chief Executive Alex Williamson has made two more leadership changes to the executive committee. Gary Slattery, currently retail director, will take on a new role as Executive Director, Retail and Gary Monk, currently transformation director, will become Executive Director, Operations. Both the executives will report directly to Williamson.

Commenting on the development, a House of Fraser spokesperson said in a statement: “We are delighted to announce the promotion of Gary Slattery and Gary Monk to the executive committee. Both are already delivering key elements of House of Fraser’s transformation and these new roles give them the ability move at pace to ensure the critical delivery of the major programmes underway across the business.”

The company added that in these new positions, Slattery’s role will focus on developing the customer experience in stores; and Monk’s role will encompass both business technology and supply chain.

As a result of these changes, the company further said, Peter Gross, chief operating officer, and Julian Burnett, chief information officer, will be leaving the business.

House of Fraser recently also announced the appointment of Simon Pickering to the newly expanded role of Buying and Merchandising Director for apparel and accessories within the company.

