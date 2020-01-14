Hudson’s Bay appoints Iain Nairn as President

Hudson’s Bay has appointed Iain Nairn as President, effective January 12th, 2020. The company said in a statement that a highly-accomplished retail executive, Nairn has a remarkable track record of driving profitable growth and transformational change at a wide variety of retailers, from specialty to department store formats. He reports directly to Helena Foulkes, CEO, Hudson’s Bay Company (HBC).

Commenting on Nairn’s appointment, Foulkes said: “We took time to conduct a thorough, worldwide search to ensure we found the right person to lead the business and steward the Hudson’s Bay brand. Iain brings strong leadership, sharp focus and in-depth expertise that I believe will make a positive impact on Hudson’s Bay. There is a tremendous opportunity in Canada to deliver an outstanding customer experience and I am excited to work with Iain to elevate the brand and drive performance for future success.”

Most recently, Nairn was CEO of Kikki.K, a global Swedish design and stationery business, with 102 namesake stores and ecommerce, and product lines available in over 147 countries worldwide. Previously, Nairn was CEO of David Jones, Australia’s leading premium omnichannel department store chain, where he increased profitability and delivered comp store sales growth in his first year. Before joining David Jones, he was chief executive of Country Road Group for two years and CEO of Witchery Group for six years.

“Few brands have such a strong awareness and connection with customers as does Hudson’s Bay, and I am thrilled to join such an iconic retail institution,” added Nairn.

Originally from the U.K., Nairn has worked in multiple markets, including Australia, New Zealand, the U.K.Europe, Asia and South Africa.

Picture:Facebook/Hudson's Bay