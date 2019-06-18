Hudson’s Bay Company names Becky Roof interim CFO

Hudson’s Bay Company (HBC) has announced that its Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Ed Record will be taking a medical leave of absence, effective today. In his absence, the company has appointed Becky Roof as Interim CFO.

The company said in a statement that Roof is a seasoned financial leader who previously served as interim CFO at a number of large companies and is currently a managing director at the global consulting firm AlixPartners, LLP, where she provides advisory and C-suite interim management services.

Supported by HBC’s finance team, Roof will report to Helena Foulkes, HBC’s Chief Executive Officer.