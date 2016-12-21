Hugo Boss announces executive promotions

Hugo Boss has promoted Matthew Keighran to the position of Managing Director for South East Asia, Far East Asia and Oceania regions, says a Ragtrader report. The move comes after the company recently announced measures to turn profitable in 2018.

Keighran , who looked after Australia, New Zealand and Japan as brand managing director, takes up the new role after Hugo Boss decided to split the Asia Pacific region into two trade centres - South East Asia and Greater China, in order to cater to the different customer choices, changes and needs, the report added.

While, Keighran will manage the company’s business in the South East Asia, Far East Asia and Oceania, Marc Le Mat will be responsible for Greater China region covering mainland China, Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan.

As a part of its strategy, the company had said, it has decided to operate with only two brands in future – Boss and Hugo, wherein Boss will be positioned in the upper premium businesswear as well as sophisticated casualwear segments. Boss Orange and Boss Green brands will no longer be continued as independent brands and its lines will be integrated into the Boss core brand, the company added in its announcement.

