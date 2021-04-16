Hugo Boss appoints director, global marketing & brand communications

Hugo Boss Ag has appointed Miah Sullivan as director global marketing & brand communications, effective May 1, 20201.

The company said in a release, Sullivan, an American national, has held a number of management positions at both Luxottica and Furla and most recently as chief marketing officer & general manager ecommerce at St. John Knits.

The company added that Sullivan’s extensive proficiency in the digital transformation of marketing activities and her strong understanding of emotionalizing brands and products will be of vital importance for further enhancing the desirability of Boss and Hugo and ensuring a customer-centric execution in all marketing projects.