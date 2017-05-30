Hugo Boss appoints Yves Müller Chief Financial Officer

Hugo Boss has named Yves Müller from Tchibo as its new Chief Financial Officer. Set to step into his new role and become a member of the Hugo Boss Managing Board by January 1, 2018, Müller will take over the role previously vacated over a year ago when Mark Langer was promoted from his former role as CFO to CEO last May.

In his role as CFO, Müller has been tasked with overseeing the Hugo Boss administration as well as investor relations within the Hugo Boss Group. Müller began his career in finance back in 1994 as an auditor, before moving to Tchibo in 1999, where he held various positions in top management. In 2006, he was named Chief Financial Officer of Tchibo and appointed to the management board.

“Yves Müller possesses a deep understanding of finance and will be bringing many years of profound experience in the retail industry to Hugo Boss. We believe that this know-how makes him an outstanding fit for the company’s Managing Board,” said Michel Perraudin, Supervisory Board Chairman at Hugo Boss.