Hugo Boss brings in marketing expert from Netflix

James Foster has been appointed to the role of senior vice president global marketing at Hugo Boss.

Foster took up his new position at the turn of the year, the Germany-based clothing retailer announced on Thursday. He succeeds Nadia Kokni, who left the company in December to "take on new professional challenges". Kokni joined Hugo Boss in January 2023.

Foster was most recently responsible for marketing in Europe, the Middle East and Africa for the US streaming provider Netflix and led his team from Amsterdam. Before that, he was chief marketing officer for the retail division of the Swedish furniture store IKEA. He also brings 13 years of experience from the Herzogenaurach-based sportswear company Adidas, where he held various global marketing and general management roles.

"With his expertise, he will further develop our customer-centric approach and create new unique customer experiences in marketing that support our mission to turn customers into fans," said Daniel Grieder, CEO of Hugo Boss. "We are convinced that James will build on the strong foundation we have created over the past few years to further drive the success of our brands."