Hugo Boss extends CEO Mark Langer's contract until December 2021

Ahead of its full year results announcement, Hugo Boss AG supervisory board has extended the tenure of the Chief Executive Officer and Chairman Mark Langer. The company said, his contract will now run for a further three years until December 2021. Langer has been holding the CEO’s position since May 2016.

"Mark Langer has put the company back on the road to growth," said Michel Perraudin, Chairman of the supervisory board in a statement, adding, "We are convinced that he will continue along this path and build a successful future for Hugo Boss."

As the company’s CEO, Langer is responsible for corporate strategy and communication, legal/compliance, human resources, global production and sourcing, supply chain management

"I'm delighted to receive this vote of confidence from the supervisory board. It confirms that our strategic realignment is already posting successes, and that we are on track to guide Hugo Boss toward sustainable and profitable growth", added Langer.

Langer joined Hugo Boss AG in January 2003 as director finance & accounting and after having served as senior vice president global replenishment for two years, he became chief financial officer and member of the managing board in January 2010.

According to the Hugo Boss website, in 1995, Langer started his career as associate at McKinsey & Company in Munich before he joined Procter & Gamble in Schwalbach as financial analysis manager Europe in 1997. After two years, he returned to McKinsey & Company to become senior associate and project leader in New York and Düsseldorf.

Picture credit: Mark Langer via Hugo Boss website