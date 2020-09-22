Hugo Boss head of corporate communications exits

Hugho Boss’ head of corporate communications, Dr. Hjördis Kettenbach, is set to leave the company at her own request as of September 30, 2020.

Kettenbach has worked for Hugo Boss for more than 20 years. During her time there she has been responsible for the company’s global corporate communications activities, has worked closely with several CEOs, has acted as the Group’s spokesperson and led the international Arts Sponsorship programme.

“We would like to thank Hjördis Kettenbach for her many years of strong commitment to our company. We wish her continued success and all the best for her personal and professional future,” said Yves Müller, spokesperson of the managing board of Hugo Boss AG.

Kettenbach said: “I am very pleased to have served this great company for more than two decades in such a prominent position. I will always remain connected to Hugo Boss. Now a new task awaits me, which I am also very much looking forward to.”

The company has now appointed Carolin Westermann as the new head of corporate communications, from October 1 2020. Christian Stöhr is being promoted to senior head of investor relations and corporate communications in due course.