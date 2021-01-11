Hugo Boss names Chris Hemsworth as global brand ambassador for Boss

Hugo Boss has tapped Marvel actor Chris Hemsworth as its first global brand ambassador for its Boss brand.

Hemsworth, who has already collaborated with Hugo Boss as part of the group’s Boss Bottled scent since 2017, will become the international Boss face of the worldwide fashion campaigns planned for 2021 and 2022.

The fashion group said in a statement that Hemsworth “epitomises a well-balanced lifestyle” and was the perfect global ambassador as it marked another step in its casualisation process of the Boss brand.

By expanding the partnership with the actor, best known for his role as Thor in the Marvel films, the fashion group adds that it is “ensuring a globally consistent Boss brand image that will bridge various product groups” and it hopes that the generated synergies will also further enhance the brand’s appeal.

The actor’s first campaign will begin in spring 2021, with Hemsworth’s lifestyle as a passionate surfer reflected in the direction of the new campaign. This will be followed up with a joint Boss capsule collection with a sustainability focus.

Yves Müller, managing board spokesman at Hugo Boss AG, said in a statement: “We are proud that, in Chris, we have been able to secure a world-class star who is a perfect fit for our Boss brand. He embodies a contemporary take of success and masculinity. Chris perfectly exemplifies the modern man of today: self-confident, authentic and approachable. His global fame will further augment the Boss brand’s desirability going forward.”

Commenting on his new global ambassador role, Hemsworth added: “I’ve been a huge Boss fan for a long time, so I’m really happy to now represent the brand’s collections as global ambassador. Our partnership over the past few years has been absolutely brilliant. I’m very excited to be working more closely with the Boss team.”

Image: courtesy of Hugo Boss