Hunkemöller announces new global design director

Dutch lingerie retailer Hunkemöller has announced the appointment of Andrew Lane as its new global design director.

Lane is taking over from Zoe Price-Smith, and brings with him over sixteen years of experience in the fashion industry working with names such as Vera Wang, Donna Karen, Narcisco Rodriguez and Tommy Hilfiger. Lane begins his new role at Hunkemöller from the 1st of May, and his first collection will be available this winter.

Commenting on Lane’s appointment in a statement, Hunkemöller CEO Philip Mountford, said: “Andrew’s positive energy, creativity and experience in the fashion industry will strengthen the brand, the collection and the overall focus of the company.

“I’m looking forward to working closely together and to strengthen the design process with his knowledge. His unique vision and fashion retail experience will take Hunkemöller from being known as a lingerie specialist to becoming a high street (fashion) brand, whilst maintaining our fashion driven strategy.”

Founded in Amsterdam in 1886, Hunkemöller now has over 900 stores across 25 countries.