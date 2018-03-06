Hunkemöller announces senior executive changes

European lingerie retailer Hunkemöller has announced that Ron Hemmer, the company’s CFO has started in a newly created position as Chief Strategy & Business Development Officer and Michael Hitchcock will join Hunkemöller International B.V. as the new Chief Financial Officer to support the business through its ongoing strategic review.

Commenting on the development, Philip Mountford, the company’s CEO said in a statement: “This strengthening of the board will allow us to continue to drive our strategic plan and to deliver shareholder value. Over the last few years Ron has been instrumental to the business and I’m pleased he is now leading our strategy division. We welcome Michael to the leadership team and believe his experience in fast fashion will allow him to quickly integrate and contribute to our world class management team.”

Hitchcock, the company said, has international experience in several large global retailers and also brings with him extensive experience in fast fashion retail around the globe.

Hunkemöller entered the UK market in 2016 with the launch of a dedicated website, Hunkemoller.co.uk.

Picture:Facebook/Hunkemöller