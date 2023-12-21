Hunkemöller appoints former Adidas board member as CEO

Hunkemöller has announced the appoitment of Brian Grevy, who is to take up the role of CEO from February 1, the Dutch lingerie retailer announced on Thursday.

Grevy follows in the footsteps of CEO Philip Mountford, who announced his retirement in June after 15 years at the helm of the company and will ultimately leave the company on January 31.

Hunkemöller brings in CEO from Adidas

Grevy was most recently a board member at Adidas and was involved in the development of the Herzogenaurach-based sports retailer's "Own the Game" brand strategy in 2020. He managed a brand organisation with 6,500 employees, according to the press release.

For Grevy, who left the Adidas Executive Board prematurely in March due to changes in the management team, this was the second position at the sporting goods company during his professional career. According to his profile on the career network Linkedin, the industry veteran worked in various positions at Adidas from 2004 to 2016 before moving to Gant. Here, he initially held the position of chief marketing officer (CMO) before taking on the role of CEO in 2018. He then returned to Herzogenaurach in 2020.

The designated CEO is known for his engaging and compelling leadership style and brings a blend of inspirational leadership, team-orientation, strong humility and empathy to Hunkemöller.

"My focus will be on continuing to build on core competencies that have brought us to where we are today and bringing them closer to the by creating and implementing a fully integrated, service-led customer experience that will provide the foundation for a successful next chapter of our growth," said Grevy, in the release.