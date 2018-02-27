Hunkemöller appoints Michael Hitchcock as new CFO

London - Dutch lingerie label Hunkemöller has appointed Michael Hitchcock as its new Chief Financial Officer. The British retail veteran joined the team at Hunkemöller last month from LK Bennett.

Hitchcock is set to succeed Ron Hemmer, who has taken on the newly created role of Chief Strategy & Development Officer at Hunkemöller. In this role, Hemmer is set to continue driving Hunkemöller's strategic plans to create an international omnichannel brand. Hitchcock brings with him years of experience to the role, having previously served as CEO of department store chain Beale and CFO of menswear retailer Moss Bros Group.

"The strengthening of senior management will allow us to continue to drive our long-term plans forward and deliver shareholder value," said Philip Mountford, CEO at Hunkemöller in a statement. "We welcome Michael Hitchcock to our leadership team. With his experience in the fast fashion sector, he will quickly integrate to our company and contribute to the presentations of our management team."

"Ron has undertaken a very significant role in the business in recent years and I am delighted that he now heads our strategy department," he added. "All this is of enormous added value to Hunkemöller."

Hunkemöller is currently the largest lingerie chain in the Benelux. The lingerie and activewear brand has 600 brand stores in 17 countries and employs approximately 3700 workers. In 2017, the chain was proclaimed the best retail chain in Europe.

Photo: Courtesy of Hunkemöller