Hunter Boots appoints new chief marketing officer

Hunter Boots has named Claudia Plant as its new chief marketing officer. Plant, one of the original co-founders of Net-a-Porter joins Hunter with immediate effect and will report into interim chief executive, Paolo Porta.

In her new role as chief marketing officer, Plant will be responsible for delivering the business’s global marketing and communication strategy, explained the brand in a statement. In addition, Plant will be tasked with shaping the brand’s positioning and driving its transformation by “developing and implementing a new vision for Hunter with current and future customers at the core”.

Plant joins Hunter from Burberry where, as senior vice president of brand experience, she was responsible for leading the brand and customer experience across all consumer touchpoints under both Christopher Bailey and Riccardo Tisci. Prior to Burberry, she was at Net-a-Porter for 17 years where she was instrumental in establishing and developing the brand vision and refining the customer experience.

Commenting on the appointment, Porta said: “Claudia brings a wealth of experience, which will be hugely beneficial as we drive future growth. Her brand building and digital expertise will be invaluable as we realise the enormous potential of this much-loved British brand.”

Plant added: “This is an incredible opportunity to join Hunter for its important next chapter. I have enormous respect for the company’s rich heritage and product, which I believe is so relevant for today’s world and consumer, at a time when we are witnessing such a shift in lifestyle and trends. I am thrilled to be working with the team to help re-assert Hunter’s position as the iconic, British outdoor brand with an exciting modern twist.”

Images: courtesy of Hunter Boots