i-D names new global fashion director

Carlos Nazario has been named the new global fashion director of i-D magazine. He previously served as the publication's senior fashion editor. Nazario succeeds Alastair McKimm who was named i-D's global editor-in-chief.

Nazario's big break in the fashion industry came when he worked as Joe McKenna's first assistant. In his new role he will be be responsible for leading i-D's fashion team and commissioning articles across all of i-D's platforms including print, video, and digital. He will report to McKimm.

“I-D is such a huge part of the reason I work in fashion today,” said Nazario to WWD. “I have always been inspired by the ethos of the brand, and its commitment to documenting the most exciting, heartfelt, relevant and colorful stories happening in our global culture.”