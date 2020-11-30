Ian Rogers leaves chief digital officer role at LVMH

Ian Rogers, LVMH”s chief digital officer, will be transitioning into an advisory role at the company. The C-suite executive will be joining Ledger, a Paris-based tech start-up. He will be the company’s chief experience officer.

Ledger, founded in 2014, protects digital assets like cryptocurrency. Rogers will be responsible for overseeing the company’s business-to-consumer operations.

Rogers has long been a C-suite executive, and is very well experienced in the tech space. Prior to joining LVMH, he worked at Apple where he oversaw the launch of Apple Music. Rogers’ resume also includes stints at Beats Music, where he was CEO, and Topspin Media, where he was also CEO.

During his time at LVMH, Rogers was responsible for creating a uniform strategy for online distribution across LVMH’s brands. He was a major part in driving e-commerce for the luxury conglomerate which counts Louis Vuitton, Dior, and Givenchy among its portfolio.