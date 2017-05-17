IC Group appoints Alexander Martensen-Larsen as the new CEO

IC Group has said that Alexander Martensen-Larsen has been appointed new CEO of IC Group with effect from June 1, 2017. Since January 2008, he has held various management positions as well as directorships within the group, most recently as group CFO since September 2015.

As informed in company announcement on February 2, 2017, the Board of Directors initiated structural changes of IC Group to explore potential of the three core brands. As a result, the company said, Peter Thorsen will step down as interim group CEO of IC Group and will take up the role as Deputy Chairman of the Board of Directors where he together with Henrik Heideby will form the chairmanship in preparation for taking over the role as Chairman and Henrik Heideby as Deputy Chairman at the next general meeting.

As part of the new management structure, the company said, the CEOs of each of the three premium brands; Peak Performance, Tiger of Sweden and By Malene Birger will be responsible for the financial performance and development of their respective business units whereas the CEO of IC Group will be responsible for ensuring maximum value creation for the group as a whole and they will all report directly to the Board of Directors.

In addition, the company said that the board considers all three brands to hold considerable potential for international expansion even though the readiness of each of the three brands is at different stages.

