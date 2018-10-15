Iconix brings Robert Galvin on board as CEO

The board of directors of Iconix Brand Group, Inc. has appointed Robert Galvin as the company’s new Chief Executive Officer, President and a member of the board of directors of the company effective October 15, 2018. Galvin, the company said, is a proven executive with almost 30 years of experience leading and turning around global brands.

"Our board is extremely pleased that Bob has joined Iconix. We believe that his past leadership experiences in our industry bode well for Iconix. He will hit the ground running. Bob has also been very successful when faced with particularly fluid situations. His unique skills in this regard make him a good match to the current challenges facing Iconix," said Peter Cuneo, interim CEO and Chairman of the board of Iconix, in a statement.

Galvin was most recently Chairman of Cherokee Inc., and has served as chief operating officer and European president of Sports Brands International Ltd., chief executive officer of Elie Tahari, Ltd. and president of Camuto Group. In these roles, Galvin has had extensive experience managing global brand licensing activities for these companies. In addition, Galvin was instrumental in the refinancing of material indebtedness and cost restructurings at Cherokee and SBI.

"Iconix maintains a prestigious portfolio of brands and known stature in the industry. I will be working closely with all of our partners and our leadership team to broaden our presence and position our brands to maximize their potential," added Galvin.

Galvin served as an executive vice president and chief financial officer of Nine West Group Inc., has been an independent director of Bebe Stores and is currently an independent director of Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp and Trans World Entertainment. He also currently serves as an independent director of Lands' End, which he joined in 2014.

Picture:Facebook/Candie's