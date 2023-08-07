IFF names new chief R&D and sustainability officer

Flavours and fragrance company IFF has appointed Dr Casper Vroemen as its new chief R&D and sustainability officer, succeeding Dr Gregory Yep, who leaves the company on September 1.

Vroemen is currently vice president of R&D, Health & Biosciences and has dedicated his career to the advancement and commercialisation of leading-edge biotechnology. He will be based in Union Beach, New Jersey, and will become part of IFF’s executive leadership team.

As chief R&D and sustainability officer, Vroemen will be tasked with furthering IFF’s efforts in innovation, while also leading the company’s global R&D strategy, technological development, innovation pipeline and external collaborations.

Frank Clyburn, chief executive at IFF, said in a statement: “Through Greg’s leadership, we have established IFF as the go-to partner for science-backed solutions for the health, fragrance, nutrition and home and personal care markets.

“We thank Greg for his many contributions and wish him well in his future endeavours. We have a strong successor in Casper, who will continue to advance our innovation pipeline and sustainability efforts.”