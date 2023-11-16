Ije Nwokorie to join Dr. Martens as chief brand officer

Dr. Martens non-executive director Ije Nwokorie will join the business as chief brand officer from February 1, 2024.

On appointment into this role, the company said in a release, Nwokorie will cease to be a member of the board and will step down as a member of the audit and risk, nomination and disclosure committees.

Commenting on Nwokorie’s appointment, Paul Mason, Dr. Martens’ chair said: “Ije has been a tremendous non-executive director since he joined the board in January 2021. He has deep insight and understanding of brands and has extensive global DTC experience. I am delighted that he’ll be joining the leadership team as chief brand officer, a role for which he is perfectly suited.”

The company added that the newly-created role of chief brand officer will be a key member of the global leadership team, reporting into Kenny Wilson, Dr. Martens’ CEO, overseeing the global marketing, product and strategy functions and will be responsible for setting the overall brand strategy, vision and direction for the next phase of its growth.

Commenting on Nwokorie’s new role at Dr. Martens, Wilson said: “Ije is a visionary brand storyteller and this, along with his infectious passion for Dr. Martens makes him the ideal person to lead the next era of our brand development.”

Nwokorie will join Dr. Martens from Apple Inc, where he has been senior director, Apple Retail since January 2018. Prior to this he spent 11 years at global brand consultancy Wolff Olins, where he was latterly CEO, leading teams in offices in San Francisco, London, Dubai and New York. He is currently also chair of non-profit organisation charity: Water UK.

“Dr. Martens is defined by its rebellious, authentic and creative nature, all of which makes me really excited to be joining Kenny and the team early in the new year and to get to work,” added Nwokorie.