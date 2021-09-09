Inaugural BFC Changemakers Prize winners announced

The British Fashion Council has named Glass Onion founder John Hickling, hairstylist Cyndia Harvey, and London Embroidery Studio owner Andrew Kenny as the winners of its inaugural BFC Changemakers Prize in partnership with Swarovski.

The award celebrates the fashion industry’s unsung stars who “go above and beyond to strive for positive change, make outstanding contributions and inspire others on their journey,” explains the British Fashion Council.

Each winner represents one of the three pillars of the BFC’s Institute of Positive Fashion (IPF): environment, people, and community and craftsmanship.

John Hickling, founder of vintage and remade clothing provider Glass Onion in South Yorkshire, was recognised for his contribution to the environment. Glass Onion sorts and grades 15 tons of used clothing each week and ‘remakes’ 12,000 pieces of vintage clothing per month.

Hairstylist Cyndia Harvey was recognised in the people pillar for her “unique vision for inclusive beauty”. Harvey is a champion of Black women and Black hair, and the creator of the thought-provoking 2017 film ‘This Hair of Mine’.

While Andrew Kenny, owner of the London Embroidery Studio in East London scooped the community and craftsmanship accolade for using “traditional skills to generate new exciting techniques with cutting edge embroidery machines”.

All three winners will receive a cash prize of 7,500 pounds, in addition to a bespoke mentoring package headed up by industry leaders, offering support from the BFC and Swarovski to continue their work.

Caroline Rush, BFC chief executive, said in a statement: “What is really exciting about the BFC Changemakers Prize in Partnership with Swarovski is the ability to provide these leaders of the future with the support and recognition to continue to ignite their dreams.

“Our hope is to facilitate them with their incredible work, allowing them to continue to actualise their aspirations for the industry. As a brand and partner for the BFC Changemakers Prize, Swarovski is also committed to championing individuals in the creative industries with the unique ability to ignite dreams, create positive change and inspire others on their journey. We look forward to seeing all our Changemakers ignite their dreams.”