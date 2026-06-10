Independent non-executive director Christine Cross to step down from Asos board

Christine Cross, independent non-executive director at the UK-based online fashion retailer Asos, has informed the board of her intention not to seek re-election at the next annual general meeting (AGM) of the company.

The meeting is expected to be held in early 2027. Cross has chosen to step down in order to focus on other personal and professional commitments.

Cross has served as chair of the remuneration committee and as a member of the audit committee since her appointment in April 24, 2024. Asos is currently following its succession planning process to recruit a new independent non-executive director to chair the remuneration committee. The company will announce the successor in due course.

Board expresses gratitude for executive contribution

Natasja Laheij, Asos chair, said: “On behalf of the board, I would like to thank Christine for her significant contribution to the company during her tenure. She has played an important role in re-shaping the company’s executive remuneration and has been a valued member of the board. We respect Christine’s decision not to seek re-election and wish her all the best for the future.”

Cross also commented on her departure, stating: “It has been a privilege to serve on the board of Asos. I am proud of what we have achieved during my time with the company and wish the board and management continued success.”