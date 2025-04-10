Indian ‘Retail King’ Darshan Mehta (64) passes away

Entrepreneur Darshan Mehta has passed away at the age of 64. The news was announced by the Fashion Design Council of India on Instagram.

“A legend is no more,” the council writes. The FDCI calls Mehta the retail king of India. The entrepreneur was active at Reliance Brands Limited (a subsidiary of Reliance Industries Limited) for 17 years. According to various media outlets, this company is the largest player in the Indian premium to luxury market, representing a portfolio of over 85 brands including Valentino, Bottega Veneta, Burberry and Tiffany & Co.

According to Business of Fashion, Mehta was also involved in investments in Indian brands such as Manish Malhotra, Rahul Mishra and Abraham & Thakore in recent years.