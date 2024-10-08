Inditex UK and Ireland MD reportedly exits, successor named

The managing director of the UK and Ireland division of Spanish retail giant Inditex is believed to have stepped down, with a successor already reportedly named.

Max Nutz is understood to have exited his role after serving for 25 years at the company, Retail Week reported.

He is to be succeeded by the group’s current MD of Australia and New Zealand, Pilar Losada, who will step into the position this week, according to the media outlet.

It brings to an end a long career for Nutz under the wing of Inditex, which he had initially joined in 1999 and has since served in increasingly senior international positions.

Pilar is also an Inditex veteran. She was appointed at the Zara parent company in early 2010, first as a subsidiary control technician before also moving into a number of senior positions, including managing director for Central China.

Pilar has been leading the Australian and New Zealand business for six years.