Indochino’s Drew Green honoured with King Charles III's Coronation Medal

Drew Green, president and chief executive of Indochino, the Vancouver-based made-to-measure apparel company, has been awarded the King Charles III's Coronation Medal by the Canadian government in recognition of his “outstanding contributions to business across the country, and abroad”.

The prestigious award is part of the celebrations marking the coronation of King Charles III, recognising individuals who have made significant contributions to Canadian society.

Commenting on the honour, Green said in a statement: "I am deeply honoured to receive this medal, which represents not just my work, but the collective efforts of all the incredible people I have had the privilege to work alongside, along with everything we have accomplished together.

"This recognition fuels my commitment to continue making a difference and reminds me how proud I am to be Canadian."

Green is an experienced entrepreneur, CEO, and business leader with a strong focus on innovation and growth. Under his leadership, Indochino, which was launched to disrupt the retail sector by making perfect-fitting, personalised apparel on a mass scale, has become one of the fastest-growing apparel brands of the past decade.

Indochino allows consumers to take on the role of designer, picking out every detail of their garments to make them truly one-of-a-kind. The custom item is then made to the customer's precise measurements. The process can be done online or in person at any Indochino showroom.