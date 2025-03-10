Industry expert Tony Lucia to spearhead ULAC Europe and UK operations

New York-based United Legwear & Apparel Co. (ULAC) has appointed Tony Lucia as president of ULAC Europe, including ULAC UK, the company's wholly owned subsidiaries based in the Netherlands and London.

In his new role, Lucia will lead the expansion of key brands such as Scotch & Soda, Ted Baker (e-commerce), Hurley, and Skechers. Working closely with ULAC's sales teams across the UK, Europe, and the US, he will focus on strengthening retailer partnerships, optimising go-to-market strategies, and driving omni-channel sales growth.

"Tony's deep industry expertise and broad strategic vision align perfectly with ULAC's commitment to innovation and global expansion," said Christopher J. Volpe, COO/CFO. "His proven leadership will be instrumental in driving significant, sustainable growth for our brands across the UK, Europe, and beyond."

Lucia brings extensive leadership experience from his previous roles as CEO and president (NCSA) of global fashion brands, including Hugo Boss, Escada, and G-Star Raw. He also held senior sales leadership roles at Giorgio Armani/GFT, Donna Karan, and Andrew Fezza earlier in his career.

Commenting on his new role, Lucia stated: "The opportunity to expand these iconic brands and build on ULAC's strong foundation is truly inspiring. I look forward to collaborating with our teams and partners to accelerate growth and create exceptional brand experiences for consumers across the region."