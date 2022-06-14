Institut Français de la Mode appoints Sidney Toledano as chairman

Parisian fashion school Institut Français de la Mode (IFM) has named LVMH’s chairman and chief executive Sidney Toledano as its new chairman.

Toledano, who has been a board member at Institut Français de la Mode for more than 20 years and vice president for the past five years, takes over the chairman role from André Beirnaert, who did not renew his mandate.

"I have been supporting and accompanying the evolution of IFM for many years. I am committed to putting my experience and my vision of fashion at the service of the younger generations,” said Toledano in a statement. “I am deeply committed to the transmission of knowledge and the central role of education. I am therefore proud and happy to have been entrusted with the task of supporting Institut Français de la Mode in its already well-advanced project to become a world-class fashion school. Bringing together and developing talents from all over the world in Paris, in management as well as in design and craftsmanship, is essential for our industry.”

Xavier Romatet, dean of Institut Français de la Mode, added: "The fact that the board of directors of Institut Français de la Mode is chaired by Sidney Toledano, with his incomparable experience, his in-depth knowledge of global fashion and his multiple connections, is a great opportunity for our school. I have known Sidney for many years and his presence at our side will enable us to strengthen the influence of Institut Français de la Mode and its international appeal."

IFM also added that Anne Dellière, group marketing and strategic plan director of the Richemont group has been appointed vice-president.