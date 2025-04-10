Intersport Group appoints new CEO

Intersport International Corporation GmbH (IIC) has appointed Tom Foley as its new chief executive officer (CEO). Foley will assume his new role with the Bern-based retail association effective July 1, IIC announced on Thursday.

The appointment marks a new chapter for the Intersport Group, as the company reaffirms its commitment to strategic growth in collaboration with its national associations and brand partners.

Foley returns to Intersport

The new IIC head brings experience in competitive international markets and a deep understanding of the sporting goods industry, according to the announcement. He joins from French sporting goods retailer Go Sport, where he most recently served as CEO, managing a chain of stores and a network of international franchises. Prior to that, he led the company's Middle East business and was active for the French sneaker chain Courir. He is also the founder of the Independent Sports Retailers Alliance in Ireland, which he led from September 2005 to January 2011.

For Foley, this is not the first time he has worked for Intersport. Until 2017, he was at the helm of the national association for the United Kingdom and Ireland for six years.

"I look forward to returning to Intersport and leading the group into this next phase of transformation and growth," said Tom Foley. "It will be a privilege to build on the rich and long-standing heritage of supporting and promoting our local entrepreneurs in the industry in our various international markets."

In his new position, he will focus on strengthening Intersport's global network, increasing operational efficiency, and solidifying its position as a "leading partner" for its strategic brands, according to the announcement. In addition, he will advocate for the accelerated development of the company's brand and private labels, as well as lead the global transformation of the Intersport Group.

"The IIC Board is confident that Tom's vision, leadership qualities, and strong collaborative mindset will bring new impetus and innovation to the Intersport Group," said IIC chairman Corinne Gensollen. "This marks an important new phase in Intersport's strategic growth as we work closely with our partners and national associations to continue to deliver real value to our customers in 42 different markets."

The appointment of the new CEO follows the announcement of the results for the 2024 financial year, which ICC concluded with an increase in sales despite adverse conditions. Global omnichannel revenues reached 14 billion euros, exceeding the previous year's level by 2.1 percent. At the end of 2024, ICC had 5,464 stores in 42 countries.