Intu appoints new chief financial officer

Shopping centre owner Intu has appointed Robert Allen as its chief financial officer with effect from June 10.

Allen, who is a qualified chartered accountant, has served as group chief financial officer of Crest Nicholson Plc for two years until 2018, will replace Barbara Gibbes, who has been acting as interim chief financial officer.

Gibbes will resume her duties as director of finance on the same date and will report into Allen.

Matthew Roberts, chief executive of Intu, said in a statement: “I am delighted that Robert is joining us. He will bring to Intu his extensive and highly relevant experience of refinancings, M&A, treasury, IT and investor relations, helping drive our strategy of delivering strong underlying centre performance, adapting to the fast-changing retail environment and making smart use of capital.

“I would also like to take this opportunity to thank Barbara Gibbes for undertaking this role on an interim basis.”