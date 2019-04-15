Intu names new independent non-executive director

Intu has appointed Cheryl Millington as an independent non-executive director, effective on the conclusion of Intu’s annual General Meeting on May 3.

Millington has held a number of senior digital and technology leadership roles across a variety of sectors, including retail and financial services, most recently as chief digital officer at Travis Perkins Plc where she was responsible for designing and implementing the digital strategy across the group.

As Intu’s new independent non-executive director she will also be a member of Intu’s Remuneration, Audit and Nomination and Review committees. Millington replaces Rakhi Goss-Custard, who will stand down from the Board at Intu’s annual General Meeting, as Intu’s non-executive director with strategic digital expertise.

John Strachan, chairman of Intu, said in a statement: “I am delighted that Cheryl is joining the Board. She will bring her extensive and significant experience to the Board in defining digital vision and strategy and will be instrumental in helping to drive Intu’s digital strategy, including data insight and analytics, in an environment where new technology is evolving rapidly and is a vital component of Intu’s winning destinations strategy.”

In addition, Millington is also a non-executive director of Equiniti Group plc and Atom Bank plc and previously served as a non-executive director of National Savings and Investments.