Iris van Herpen honoured with France’s Chevalier de l‘Ordre des Arts et des Lettres

Iris van Herpen has been honoured with the French title of Chevalier de l‘Ordre des Arts et des Lettres [which translates to ‘Knight of The Order of Arts and Letters’], an accolade recognising the Dutch designer for her contribution to both France and the world’s arts industry.

Van Herpen was presented with the status by Olivier Gabet, the director of the Decorative Arts Department of Parisian art museum Louvre, at the residence of the Dutch ambassador to France, Jan Versteeg.

During the ceremony, Gabet praised Van Herpon for her fusion of fashion with art, science and nature, calling her collections “complete works of art” combining “strength and tranquillity”.

Gabet also referred to the recent five month retrospective exhibition ‘Sculpting the Senses’ at Paris’ Musée des Arts Décoratifs, which he initiated, before it moved on to other regions.

In her speech at the event, Van Herpen said she was “overwhelmed” by the recognition, adding: “Connecting different worlds has always been my passion and Paris, my second home, plays a crucial role in bridging the cultural gap between France and the Netherlands.”

Van Herpen joins the ranks of other designers and fashion figures who have received the accolade, including Giambattista Valli, Simon Porte Jacquemus and the late fashion editor André Leon Talley.