Iro appoints first-ever creative director Nicolas Rohaut

The French fashion label Iro has appointed Nicolas Rohaut as its first-ever creative director, as reported by WWD on Thursday. Rohaut, who previously worked with luxury houses such as Paco Rabanne and Dior, will debut his first collection for the brand with the Resort 2026 line, set to be unveiled in June.

Founded in 2005 by brothers Arik and Laurent Bitton, Iro is renowned for its rock-chic aesthetic, blending Parisian and New York influences. Rohaut's mission will be to inject fresh energy into the brand while preserving its signature materials, such as leather and denim. “I want to introduce a new message for Iro,” the newly appointed creative director told WWD.

Last year, Iro also welcomed a new CEO, Isolde Andouard, who announced her appointment via LinkedIn. Previously CEO of lingerie brand Undiz, Andouard brings extensive expertise from her tenure at various French fashion companies, including Ba&sh and the SMCP Group, positioning her as a key player in Iro’s future growth.

The French brand is part of the Chinese Ellassay Group and operates more than 100 boutiques and 600 retail points worldwide.