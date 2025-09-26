Is Diesel getting a new CEO?

It appears the denim brand Diesel has found a new CEO.

Andrea Rigogliosi is set to take over as CEO at Diesel early next year, once his non-compete clause expires. This was reported by industry publication Miss Tweed, citing industry sources.

He would be the first CEO at the brand, which is part of the Italian fashion group OTB Group, since the departure of Eraldo Poletto in February 2023.

Diesel declined to comment at the time of publication.

According to his Linkedin profile, Rigogliosi is currently the global head of retail and commercial for the Italian luxury brand Miu Miu. He has held this position within the Prada Group since the beginning of last year.

Previously, he served as president Europe for the Italian fashion house Fendi. He also gained approximately eight years of experience at the French fashion house Christian Dior Couture, where his last role was director for the French market.