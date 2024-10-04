Is Jonathan Anderson taking over at Dior?

Jonathan Anderson could become the next creative director at the French fashion house Dior. The Northern Irish designer just celebrated his 10th anniversary at Loewe. Now he could possibly change his creative leadership chair and take over at the fashion house Dior, which also belongs to the French luxury goods group LVMH. The appointment is imminent, according to industry sources cited by the Paris fashion platform Miss Tweed. This comes, however, following previous speculation as to whether he could go to Gucci.

Anderson creates a contemporary interpretation of masculinity and femininity. He mixes elements of women's and men's wear to create individual silhouettes that break away from the norm. Some accessories from his own brand JW Anderson, such as the frog clogs in collaboration with the shoe brand Wellipets or the dove bag, are among the it-pieces of his fans and were also often seen in the street style looks of fashion weeks.

The designer founded his own brand in 2007 and was part of the London Fashion Week programme for the first time a year later. In 2013 he took over creative direction at the LVMH fashion house Loewe. In 2014 he was named 'Menswear Designer of the Year' at the British Fashion Awards and a year later 'Menswear and Womenswear Designer of the Year'. Last year he also received the 'International Designer of the Year' award from the US fashion association Council of Fashion Designers of America. In April, Time Magazine named him in its "Time100" list, making him one of the 100 most influential people of the year.

At Dior, he would succeed the Italian Maria Grazia Chiuri, who joined the fashion house in July 2016 as the first woman to head the creative department of Dior. Whether that will happen remains to be seen.