Is Raf Simons heading to the Prada Group?

The fashion industry is as partial to a conspiracy theory as it is a trend. The whispers in the corridors of Milan and Paris fashion weeks are suggesting Belgian designer Raf Simons may be making alliances with the Prada Group, to head up its sister label Miu Miu.

According to WWD, Miu Miu has moved its design and communication office to Milan from Paris, with sources stating Simons has been actively searching for an apartment in the Italian city, which may have led to the tie-up speculations.

If Simons were to helm Miu Miu, anticipiation would be high for the brand to relaunch its menswear, which first debuted in 1999 but folded in 2008.

The speculation began with a now deleted tweet from the Wall Street Journal but has since been picked up by Instagram sneaker leak accounts and other online news portals. Since his departure from Calvin Klein at PVH, a widely publicized exit that was by no means amicable, Simons has kept an understanably low profile.

Earlier this month Simons showed his own label menswear collection in Paris and news of a new footwear line called Runner was announced. Whether a creative partnership with the Prada Group is next remains to be seen.

Image via Catwalkpictures