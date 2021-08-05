ISawItFirst reportedly mulling IPO as it hires new executive director

British fashion e-tailer ISawItFirst has hired former Matalan deputy chief executive officer Greg Pateras as its new executive director ahead of a potential IPO.

According to LinkedIn, Pateras has been in the position since last month. Prior to joining, he spent three and a half years at Matalan, first as chief operating officer when he joined in 2017, before being promoted to deputy CEO in 2019, a position he held for 19 months.

Prior to joining Matalan, Pateras spent almost 10 years at Shop Direct, most recently as chief financial officer.

His appointment at ISawItFirst is understood to signal a professionalising of the Manchester-based company, with sources close to the retailer saying an IPO could be on the cards, Retail Week reports.