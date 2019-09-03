Issey Miyake announces new womenswear designer

Issey Miyake has named Satoshi Kondo, a designer who has already been working in the brand’s studio, as the new designer for its womenswear line.

According to WWD, Issey Miyake’s president, Takahiko Ise, announced the appointment in a letter from the brand. In the letter it was also noted that the label’s former designer of women’s collections, Yoshiyuki Miyamae, will be now working on a new project within the company.

Kondo has been part of the Issey Miyake team for 12 years, eventually becoming the lead designer of Pleats Please Issey Miyake. In 2017, he joined the Miyake Design Studio. The Japanese designer will present his first collection for the label at Spring/Summer 2020 Paris Fashion Week on Sept. 27.