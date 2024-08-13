Izipizi names first US chief executive

French eyewear brand Izipizi Paris has appointed Jonathan Crespo as its first chief executive of North America, signalling its expansion plans into the region.

In a statement, Izipizi said that Crespo, who was most recently the global senior director of business management and development at Oliver Peoples, will lead the newly formed US subsidiary and manage all aspects of the business.

He will report to brand founders Charles Brun, Xavier Aguera, and Quentin Couturier, who are based at the brand’s headquarters in Paris.

Charles Brun, co-founder of Izipizi, said: “Jonathan’s deep relationships with retailers and his expertise in the eyewear industry make him the perfect fit for Izipizi.

“With his leadership in this market, we hope to become everyone’s choice for well-designed and well-priced glasses for reading, skiing or simply sitting by the pool.”

Crespo is a seasoned executive and worked for Oliver Peoples prior to, during and after its EssilorLuxottica acquisition, and contributed to the eyewear brand's successful sale and integration into the Luxottica portfolio.

Izipizi states that his “deep industry knowledge and relationships” make him the ideal CEO to support the French eyewear brand's ambitions in the US.

Commenting on his new role, Crespo added: “It is exciting to be a part of this incredibly smart, young, and focused executive team. The founders’ enthusiasm is infectious, and the brand offers customers a fashionably cool eyewear option with no sacrifices. I look forward to helping make the Izipizi brand as loved here as it is in Europe.”